Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,405,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

