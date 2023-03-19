Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $797.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $821.43 and its 200 day moving average is $796.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

