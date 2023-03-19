Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 409,683 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

