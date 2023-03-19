Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

