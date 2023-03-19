Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

PAVE opened at $26.63 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

