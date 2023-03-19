Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,153.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $600,961 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

