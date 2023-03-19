Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.