Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $495.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

