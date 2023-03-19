Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.96 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

