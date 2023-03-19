Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.