Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

