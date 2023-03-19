Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

