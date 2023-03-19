Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

