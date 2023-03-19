Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $49.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

