Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

