Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

