Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $537.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

