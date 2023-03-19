Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

