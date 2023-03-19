Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

SNY opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

