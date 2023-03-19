Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $164.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

