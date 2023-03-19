Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 557,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.