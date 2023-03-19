Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,671 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

