Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Terex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Terex by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Terex by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $45.31 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

