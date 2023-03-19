Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $130.26 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.55.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.