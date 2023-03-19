Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.
Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
