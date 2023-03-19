Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bunge by 118.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

