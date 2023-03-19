Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.