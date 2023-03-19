Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 245,268 shares.The stock last traded at $26.41 and had previously closed at $26.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
