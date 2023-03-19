Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.