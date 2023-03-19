Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.29.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
