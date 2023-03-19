Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.29.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

