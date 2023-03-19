Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms have commented on PHAT. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $77,329. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHAT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

