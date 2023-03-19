Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

