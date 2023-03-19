Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $193.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average of $232.22. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

