PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $23.68. PLDT shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 3,026 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.
