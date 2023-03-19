PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $23.68. PLDT shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 3,026 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

