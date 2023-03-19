Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POW. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a market cap of C$20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$39.71.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.