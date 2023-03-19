Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

