Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$111.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$110.40.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

