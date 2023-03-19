Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$110.40.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

