Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$114.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$91.51 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$110.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.64.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

