PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,116 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

