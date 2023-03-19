Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €73.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €73.00 ($78.49) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM opened at €50.78 ($54.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.92.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.