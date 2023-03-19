Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Boosted by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $9.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.32. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.62 per share.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY opened at $797.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

