RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $666.00.
RTLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($665.59) to €639.00 ($687.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $587.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $655.97 and a 200 day moving average of $583.99. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $911.49.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.
