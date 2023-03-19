Raymond James Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $3.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 6.5 %
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
