Raymond James Lowers Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 40.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.56. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$9.23 and a 52-week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

