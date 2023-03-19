Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RCGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

