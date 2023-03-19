Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Stories

