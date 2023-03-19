Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $129,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.