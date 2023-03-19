Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s current price.
RPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ RPTX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $412.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.08.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
