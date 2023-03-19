Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s current price.

RPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $412.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 155,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

