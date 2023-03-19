Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 13,206 shares.The stock last traded at $40.95 and had previously closed at $41.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Republic Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.
Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
