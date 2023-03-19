Reviewing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.33 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -1.06 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.43 $95.25 million $2.72 12.88

This table compares EMCORE and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95% Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

