Reviewing United Rentals (NYSE:URI) & Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Upbound Group and United Rentals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Rentals 2 2 7 0 2.45

United Rentals has a consensus price target of $440.46, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Rentals pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Rentals pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% United Rentals 18.08% 36.12% 10.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and United Rentals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.30 $12.36 million $0.20 115.20 United Rentals $11.64 billion 2.20 $2.11 billion $29.76 12.44

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Upbound Group. United Rentals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Rentals beats Upbound Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The company was founded by Bradley S. Jacobs in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

